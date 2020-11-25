Singer Papon, who recently celebrated his birthday, was overwhelmed to see fans getting together and indulging in humanitarian activities on the day. For those who do not know, the singer celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The singer’s fans are fondly called Paponists. At the All Assam Paponists, fans volunteered for charitable work across the state and all over the country.

Advertisement

“This is a very different celebration from what most people are used to. I’m speechless and touched. It is extremely overwhelming to be loved so completely. God bless all the fans who are doing such good work for the people of the country,” Papon said.

The Paponists donated food and warm clothes, distributed food, mosquito nets and clothes to the needy, while some organised cleanliness and plantation drives.

Papon, who has a cult following thanks to melodies like Jiyein Kyun, Kaun Mera and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, has come out with a song titled “Khidki”, featuring actor Ritwik Bhowmik. The song aims to bring back old-school romance with a new age twist. It also stars Ashnoor Kaur.

Khidki is written and composed by Amarabha Banerjee. Talking about the song, Papon said, “‘Khidki’ is a sweet song that is relatable to anyone who believes in love at first sight.”

In September, Papon unveiled a Bengali track that talks about finding peace when things get difficult. Titled ‘Nirobota Dao Gaan‘, the song has was composed by Indraadip Dasgupta and penned by Robi Thakur and Ritam Sen.

During the lockdown, Papon was seen doing virtual concerts. He even worked on songs like Sajda Karoon, Dance it out and Haaye Rabba.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sana Khan Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Strong Bond With Husband Anas With A Striking New Pic, Check It Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube