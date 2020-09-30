Papon On His Latest Bengali Song: "I Can Only Hope That Music Acts As A Healer"

Singer Papon has unveiled a new track that talks about finding peace when things get difficult.

Titled “Nirobota dao gaan”, the song has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta and penned by Robi Thakur and Ritam Sen.

“Bengal has been my home for a long time and collaborating with artistes there always makes me very happy. Singing for Indraadip Dasgupta was an amazing experience,” said Papon, whole hails from Assam.

“The situation in Bengal after the pandemic and Amphan will take some time to improve. I can only hope that music acts as a healer. This song is essentially is about finding peace when things are difficult and I wish that for everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, the lockdown saw him doing virtual concerts and working on songs like “Sajda karoon”, “Dance it out” and “Haaye rabba”.

Last week, Assamese singer Papon, released a song in the language of his native place. The song is titled Nilaanjana. Read on to know what the singer has to say about it below.

In this Assamese song, that Papon has produced, composed and sung, features him in an animated avatar. The Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer said his new single gives words to the emotion of love.

Said Papon, “I hear very often that listeners crave for retro music because of its repeat value and the reeling romance it depicted back then. With ‘Nilaanjana’, the idea was to create a song that slows down the pace of romance and that was half done by lyricist, Jananjay Saikia, who worded it beautifully.”

The Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya singer continued, “What’s special about this single is that apart from musical involvement, I or rather my animated avatar got to headline the music video in such an amazing way. Even the habitat created in the animation done by Manjit Gogoi captures the beauty of Assam; not to mention the brilliant direction executed by Parasher Baruah, who I’ve collaborated with for various projects. I am excited to know what listeners think of the song.”

Nilaanjana is penned by Jananjay Saikia. The song’s music video is a Parasher Baruah directorial. In the video, an animated Papon declares his love poetically amidst the scenic beauty of Assam.

