Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is well-known for playing numerous critically acclaimed leading or parallel roles, recently announced that he will be portraying Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film. But it seems Swastika Mukherjee didn’t like it.

The Bengali actress took to Twitter and shared a cryptic tweet that no one should be playing Rabindranath Tagore on-screen. While she didn’t mention any name, Twitter users came to the conclusion that it was a dig at the Saaransh star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swastika Mukherjee took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone.” While many Bengali netizens agreed with her, a few netizens expressed their disagreement. One of them said, “Nobody should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose.” While another wrote, “Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much His story should be told and cinema is a good medium But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted if it’s just the latter days at shantiniketan then that is very less of a story.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

No one should play Robi Thakur.

Leave the man alone. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 9, 2023

Earlier last week, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share that he will be essaying the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film. Sharing the first look from the project, he wrote, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon, I will share more information about this film with you).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Several fans reacted to Anupam Kher’s Tagore look and appreciated the actor. “Oh! My God, I couldn’t recognize you Sir… Superb,” one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Congratulations sir I am very excited for this project.” “And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The Next gen will remember Tagore sab by your face,” a third comment read.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As The Most Stunning Actress But She Ignored Saying ‘Next Question!’ Upon Asked About Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News