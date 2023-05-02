India International Centre To Screen ‘Thinking of Him’ On The Occasion Of Rabindranath Tagore’s 162nd Birth Anniversary

The India International Centre will be holding a screening of the Indo-Argentinean film ‘Thinking of Him’ on the occasion of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s 162nd birth anniversary. The film, directed by renowned Argentinean filmmaker Pablo Cesar and produced by award-winning Indian filmmaker Suraj Kumar, follows Tagore’s visit to Argentina where he established a platonic friendship with the Argentinean writer Victoria Ocampo.

The film is a beautiful exploration of the relationship between Tagore and Ocampo, which was marked by their mutual love for literature and their shared desire to bridge the cultural divide between their two countries. The film beautifully captures the essence of this relationship and gives us a glimpse into the life and works of one of the greatest literary figures of the 20th century.

Post-screening, Suraj Kumar will be in conversation with film critic and journalist Murtaza Ali Khan to discuss the film’s making and the growing relevance of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. This promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking conversation, as they delve into the nuances of the film and its themes.

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is widely regarded as one of the greatest literary figures of the 20th century, and his works continue to inspire and resonate with readers across the world. This film is a testament to his enduring legacy and a celebration of his life and work.

All film enthusiasts, literature lovers, and Tagore aficionados are invited to attend the screening of ‘Thinking of Him’ at the India International Centre on May 8, 2023, at 6:30 PM and experience this beautiful film, and engage in a fascinating conversation about the life and works of Rabindranath Tagore.

