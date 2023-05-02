Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has always done her best to avoid controversies, and she is actually known for her poised personality. The Bharat actress is known for her mature and thoughtful interviews. Hence, it is quite difficult to believe that she could ever lose her cool in public, however, there was a time when Kat blasted a journalist for asking a question about Salman Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Salman and Katrina were allegedly in a relationship and the duo continue to share a warm equation with each other. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Katrina was dating Ranbir Kapoor, and the actress was apparently asked about Salman’s alleged relationship with a Brazilian model and what she had to say about it. The actress lost her cool and schooled the journalist during the interaction.

Once the Baar Baar Dekho actress Katrina Kaif was asked about Salman Khan’s alleged affair with a Brazilian model during an event, the actress lost her cool. The clip from the interview was shared by an Instagram page katrinakaifcutie and it went viral. The actress can be seen schooling the journalist for asking inappropriate question and after that, she refused to even answer any other question. She said, “You guys you need to understand one thing, I am going to say this now when someone is standing in front of you, you need to treat them with respect.” She further added, “You guys need to learn how to draw the line.” The diva then walked away from the journalists, refusing to entertain any other questions.

The viral video grabbed a lot of eyeballs and the netizens were quick to react and many lauded the Dhoom 3 actress for dropping the truth bomb.

One of the users agreed with Katrina Kaif and wrote, “She is no wrong… Media needs to hear this on daily basis.”

“That’s not attitude, that’s self respect.”

Many also asked what was the question and one of the users was quick to answer, “Media asked Salman is interested in Brazilian VJ.”

“Right girl with right attitude.”

“They deserve that.”

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s viral video? Let us know in the comment section below!

