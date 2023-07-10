Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most accomplished actresses in the Indian film industry. She has given several amazing performances in films like the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, Guzaarish, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and many more.

However, an old video of the actress is now going viral on Reddit. In the video, the actress is seen skipping to name an actress whose performance she enjoyed. Now netizens are pissed over not naming any Indian actresses instead of naming Hollywood actresses.

The video, which is seemingly from 2015, features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and dialogue writer and host Niranjan Iyer. During his show, he asked Aishwarya, “Which is film of any actress that you have seen in the recent past that has impressed you?” To this, she replied, “Actors like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett.”

When prodded if she liked any Indian actress’ work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “All our veterans. There are so many performances.. If I have to mention, I’ll be sitting here forever.” Take a look at the video below:

Reddit thinks the ‘not acknowledging her competition’ is ‘classic Aishwarya’. One user wrote, “She has also refused to name other women she finds beautiful. Terrible, really.” Another wrote, “These celebrities being vocal about women empowerment yet not supporting other females in the industry. Hypocrisy much?” Another was disappointed that she didn’t name Anushka Sharma. “She’s such a senior actress that could have named any junior actress if she didn’t wanna name her competitors. I have seen Anushka singing praises for her during whole ADHM promotions, could have taken her name for Pari,” the user wrote.

Another user commented, “She’s pretty and has acted well in a few movies but I really fail to understand the hype around her. She seems very snotty.”

