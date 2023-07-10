Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left a void in the industry. The actor, who died on June 14, 2020, often makes headlines for different reasons. While the autopsy report ruled out any possibility of murder and stated that he passed away after hanging himself to the ceiling of his Bandra apartment, some of his fans continue to demand further investigation as they feel he was killed.

As his fans continue to mourn the loss, a video of a woman claiming to be SSR has surfaced on the web and gone viral for all the shocking reasons. The viral clip is doing the rounds of social media as he sees an angry woman claiming that she’s SSR who’s alive and was murdered.

In the viral video, the woman is heard saying, “Meri maa ka sharer hai ye. Apni maa ke shareer mein paida ho chuka hoon. Main Zinda hoon. Sushant Singh Rajput. (This is my mother’s body. I am born in my mother’s body. I am alive.)” When asked what had happened, she claimed, “Mera murder kiya tha, gale mein injection daal ke. (I was murdered and given injections in my throat.)” When asked who were they she said, “Mujhe kya pata. Mujhe maar diya tumne. (I don’t know. I was murdered)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ghantaa (@ghantaa)

Reacting to the video concerned with Sushant a user wrote, “Can you please recreate the scenario how he died?,” while another said, “She needs psychiatric help. Its sad that mentally ill patients get used as content so often in society.”

A third netizen wrote, “Famous hone ke liye log kitna gir sakte hai,” while fourth one said, “Have some respect for the soul. He is no more and you are making a trip of your channels and pages by posting these nonsense videos of nonsense people that are always in need of the limelight to make them famous. It is shameful and disgusting.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the viral video? How many of you believe this? Do let us know.

