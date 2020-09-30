Varun Dhawan Is All Set To Begin Shooting For Raj Mehta's Next With Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with director Raj Mehta to deliver a romantic-drama film alongside Kiara Advani. comedy. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as Varun’s parents. The makers of the film are planning to begin shooting by the end of October.

The actor, after six months of sabbatical, is currently shooting for Bhediya, which is directed by Amar Kaushik. Even though he has only started shooting for the horror-comedy, the actor has already signed his next dates for Raj Mehta’s next film.

According to a report from Mid-day, Varun will be heading to Chandigarh by end of October to begin shooting for Raj Mehta’s romantic comedy film, which also stars Kiara Advani. The production team is already in the city for the groundwork and has been planning a month-long schedule for the crew. Producer Shashank Khaitan is in Chandigarh to gather permissions to shoot at selected locations.

While Varun may start filming from October 24 onwards, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be joining the cast during the last schedule. Previously Varun and Kiara were supposed to star in Mr. Lele, directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, the film was shelved later.

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a post on Instagram announcing that he took a novel coronavirus test and went back to the sets of his film. He shared a picture and a video in which he was seen with a medical health professional. As seen in the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a mask along with casual attire. And in the video, he can be seen taking a nasal swab test for COVID-19.

Sharing the post on Instagram, he captioned, “Returning to work With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel (sic).”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is busy with her upcoming projects which include Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Must Read: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar To Katrina Kaif – We Turned Your Favourite Stars Into An Anime Character!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube