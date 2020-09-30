While many big countries like the US, UK, China, New Zealand, UAE and many others have opened cinemas, India is currently waiting. Bollywood fans, producers and exhibitors can’t wait for the films to finally hit cinemas. From Sooryavanshi to Laal Singh Chaddha, there’s a huge list of films which are expected to release in theatres soon but no one knows exactly when this will happen.

While the fans are waiting to finally have the big screen experience again, the industry is desperate to see some big records being broken. Dangal’s record of highest lifetime number is one such feat which no Bollywood film has been able to surpass in 4 years. As the industry comes out of the huge setback, everyone will be looking towards upcoming big films to set new records.

In our recent poll, we asked our readers to pick one film among Sooryavanshi, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, ’83, Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha which they think can break Dangal’s record. The poll received an amazing response with thousands of people coming in to vote. The result is now out and here’s what it says.

1) Kabir Khan directorial ’83 movie has got 5% votes. Only 54 people think that Ranveer Singh led sports film can cross the lifetime business of Dangal.

2) Brahmastra is the 4th one with 77 votes. There are 7% of people who believe that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan starrer big-budget fantasy can rule the charts.

3) Next one is Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The upcoming much-awaited entertainer directed by Prabhudheva has got votes from 21% readers.

4) Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is the film which has got 2nd most votes. The Rohit Shetty directorial was slated to release in April this year. However, it got postponed due to pandemic. The film which is 4th part of Rohit’s cop-universe has got 30% votes from our readers.

5) Needless to say, it’s Laal Singh Chaddha on which people have placed most faith. After Dangal, people believe only Aamir Khan can create the new lifetime record with Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead has got votes from 37% people.

As per #Unlock5, cinemas in India will be open from Oct 15 with 50% occupancies.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section.

