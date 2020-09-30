Bollywood films and Indian shows have a huge impact on people not just in India but all over the world. Earlier today we shared with you how Gufi Paintal who played Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat received a threat from a fan. After watching scenes of war and Draupadi in Mahabharat, the fan sent a letter to Gufi in which he told him to stop the war in one week or he will cut his second leg. Now we are here with a new story & this time it’s about Gulshan Grover.

The veteran actor who is famous for playing negative roles has beaten many heroes in 90s movies. Needless to say, he has also been beaten by heroes. Shah Rukh Khan was one of those heroes who had popular fight scenes with Gulshan Grover.

As Gulshan appeared in the recent episode of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, he recalled a funny incident. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan‘s stardom, the actor recalled that beating him in one of the films cost him a refusal of a visa. Gulshan Grover said that during a layover in Morocco when he requested for a single day visa, an official denied it because he was a big fan of SRK and didn’t like when Gulshan beat him in the films.

In a reply, Gulshan Grover told him, “Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don’t beat him in real life or he doesn’t beat me in real life. It’s just in the movies.” Watch the video clip below:

Meanwhile, Gulshan Grover was last seen in Sadak 2. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial had Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur playing main roles. The film is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand was seen in Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead. After a long break from Bollywood as an actor, SRK is expected to make a big announcement regarding his next film soon. Off late, there have been reports about the superstar signing multiple big projects which include Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy, YRF’s Pathan, Atlee’s next and also a movie with Raj & DK.

