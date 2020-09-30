Sushant Singh Rajput News: The Mastermind Of Drugs Nexus Is A Bollywood Actor?

NCB is leaving no stone unturned to investigate the drug nexus in Bollywood. Recently, the federal agency had summoned actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan for questioning regarding the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput Death. Latest reports also suggested that now Bollywood actors and producers are also under NCB’s scanner. They could be summoned one by one for questioning.

While the NCB is cracking down heavily on the drug nexus in B-Town, a new report claims that that the mastermind behind the drug racket in Bollywood is an actor and a supermodel. The report also adds that top 3 Bollywood actors will also be summoned by the NCB and one of them is a big fish in the drug nexus.

According to CNN News 18, the suspected mastermind in the drug nexus could be a drug peddler who could be from the film industry as the celebrities don’t deal with the local peddlers. During the previous investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB had arrested some local pedlers, who had revealed some names from the glamour world. The federal agency suspects that the new person procures drugs and distributes them in the industry.

The drug probing agency arrived at the conclusion after having procured some digital evidence in the form of WhatsApp conversations involving drug peddlers. However, the agency cites that the evidence in possession is not enough to conclude. Hence, NCB is more likely to issue more summons to the suspects from the industry, reports the channel.

#BREAKING | Mastermind of the drugs racket is an actor: sources. The drug racket kingpin was a supermodel in the past: sources.@Zebaism and @mihirz with details.#BollywoodDrugLink Join the broadcast with @SiddiquiMaha. pic.twitter.com/IZMKC9bwZM — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 30, 2020

Last week, reports from the channel suggested that seven more big names have propped up and are currently under NCB scanner. Reportedly, the seven names are all male and one of them could be Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar. It’s suspected that the ace filmmaker will be summoned by the agency for questioning regarding drug nexus in the Bollywood.

Previously, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a case against the filmmaker earlier this month based on the alleged 2019 house party video. The clip saw several Bollywood biggies such as Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, Shakun Batra and others gathered at the party.

The NCB even took cognisance of Sirsa’s complaint and had even sent the viral video for testing. The forensic later termed the video ‘authentic’ with no tempering or editing is done.

