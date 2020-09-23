Assamese singer Angarag Mahanta, who is more popularly known by his stage name Papon, has recently released a song in the language of his native place. The song is titled Nilaanjana. Read on to know what the singer has to say about it below.

In this Assamese song, that Papon has produced, composed and sung, features him in an animated avatar. The Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer said his new single gives words to the emotion of love.

Said Papon, “I hear very often that listeners crave for retro music because of its repeat value and the reeling romance it depicted back then. With ‘Nilaanjana’, the idea was to create a song that slows down the pace of romance and that was half done by lyricist, Jananjay Saikia, who worded it beautifully.”

The Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya singer continued, “What’s special about this single is that apart from musical involvement, I or rather my animated avatar got to headline the music video in such an amazing way. Even the habitat created in the animation done by Manjit Gogoi captures the beauty of Assam; not to mention the brilliant direction executed by Parasher Baruah, who I’ve collaborated with for various projects. I am excited to know what listeners think of the song.”

Nilaanjana is penned by Jananjay Saikia. The song’s music video is a Parasher Baruah directorial. In the video, an animated Papon declares his love poetically amidst the scenic beauty of Assam.

For those who not know, Angaraag Mahanta aka Papon has lent his voice as a playback singer for songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, and Marathi. His Bollywood discography includes Papon’s 2018 song ‘Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya’ from Sanju, ‘Bulleya’ for Sultan, ‘Moh moh ke dhage’ for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and ‘Humnava’ in Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

For more news and updates about films, celebrities and more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee To Feature In A Film Revolving Around Journalism In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube