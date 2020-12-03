Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade now. She made her debut with Anurag Basu’s 2006 film Gangster. The actress slowly proved her worth and established herself in the industry with films like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and many more films.

The 33-year-old actress has a penchant for style and fashion as well apart from her acting skills. She often made heads turn with her risque red carpet looks at international platforms. It’s also worth pointing out that the actress’s wardrobe is full of designer clothing and she loves gifting herself some luxurious pieces of jewellery, which are expensive and timeless.

Kangana Ranaut not only owns expensive dress but also owns some of the expensive handbags. A few years ago, the actress gave a first-hand glimpse inside her wardrobe collection for Vogue magazine. A video was also shared on social media and it was every girl’s dream.

In the video, the Thalaivi actress also revealed that she once bought a dress worth Rs. 50,000 from the only money left in her account. She called her Moschino dress as one of her priced possession and claimed that the red-coloured, sleeveless dress was her first “really expensive buy”.

Talking about her dress to the publication, Kangana Ranaut said, “When I saw the price tag, I mean, I can’t believe. It was Rs. 50,000! At that time I had around 50,000 or maybe 45,000 rupees in my bank account. And at that time I realised that I was a true-blue fashionista and gave all the money away for this dress because I was so much in love with the dress.”

The Queen actress also has a massive handbag collection, which includes brands like Dior, Hermes, and Chloe. Her purses are exorbitantly priced. And the most expensive handbag from her collection seems to her Hermes Birkin tote that comes with a price tag of Rs. 15 lakh (approximately)!

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, which is directed by AL Vijay.

