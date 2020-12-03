Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most talented young actors of the Bollywood industry. Now it is a known fact that fans are always interested to know more about what is happening in their favourite stars personal life? Especially when it comes to their love life, fans want to know it all.

Advertisement

From quite sometime now, the news of Janhvi and Kartik dating each other has been doing the rounds. Be it their social media interactions or their constant spottings; the two young stars have always given fans a chance to think that there is something more than friendship between them. But what exactly is cooking between them? For that, you will have to continue reading further.

Advertisement

Speculations about Janhvi Kapoor dating Kartik Aaryan are rife ever since they have a Karan Johar film together. It is also well known that KJo loves it when his lead actors are romantically involved. Hence this added more sparks to the rumours.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are often spotted coming out of the gym together or at dance rehearsals, but no one ever took these spottings seriously. However recently one of the paps spotted Janhvi exiting Kartik’s building.

The actress sneaked her way out from the back gate as soon as she spotted the paps, but Kartik was happily got clicked solo. Now we wonder that if it was a casual meet, then why did Janhvi had to hide? Is there something cooking between the two? Are they really dating?

Well, we must say that Kartik Aaryan is one lucky man in the industry. If this news is true, then he is dating some of the hottest actresses of the industry. When he was shooting for Love Aaj Kal, we heard that he was dating Sara Ali Khan, then while shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh he was dating Ananya Panday. And now the latest one to get added in this list is Janhvi Kapoor.

Well, until and unless either of the two confirms this news all we can do is wait for them to get spotted again.

What do you think about Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor as a couple?

Must Read: Exclusive! ‘Durgavati’ Bhumi Pednekar On Comparisons With Anushka Shetty: “I Know She Has A Great Fan Following…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube