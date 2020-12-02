Kareena Kapoor Khan has starred in several films for almost two decades and her character, Poo, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham still remains unforgettable even after so many years. Just like many of us Ananya Panday to seems to be a huge fan of both- Kareena, and her on-screen character Poo!

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya recently appeared on Kareena’s chat show ‘What Women Want’ and clip from the show has gone viral on social media. Smitten by the senior actress, Ananya can be heard saying, “Can I tell you what’s behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting. So I need to show you this jacket that I’ve gotten made.”

Ananya Panday then revealed the side of her jacket that reads, “Good looks, good looks and Good looks,” while on the front of the jacket, it was written, “P.H.A.T- Pretty, Hot And Tempting.” The actress then asked Kareena Kapoor to take guess as to who is behind the jacket.

When Khali Peeli star revealed the rear-side of the jacket, Kareena Kapoor Khan exclaimed, “Oh My God!” A picture of Kareena aka Poo was printed on the backside of the jacket. If this wasn’t enough Ananya then repeated Poo’s famous dialogue, ‘Tell me how it waaaas!”

The Student of the Year 2 star even said that she loves the jacket but never got the right opportunity to wear it, and she felt Kareena’s chat show was right opportunity to show off her jacket. Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh directorial Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Fighter, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Earlier this year, Puri Jagannadh took to Twitter to welcome Ananya and wrote, “Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture (sic)”

