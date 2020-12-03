Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar last month slammed defamation case against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. Now the lyricist has recorded a statement at a metropolitan court in Mumbai against the actress.

The famous Bollywood lyricist on Thursday appeared before Andheri the metropolitan court and recorded his statement through his lawyer in connection with defamation case he had filed against the actress, and sought action against her under relevant sections of the law.

As reported by PTI, the veteran poet-lyricist has alleged that Kangana Ranaut made baseless comments against him, which caused damage to his reputation. His defamation case was based on Thalaivi actress’ interview to a news channel that garnered views in lakhs on various platforms. He also alleged that the actress had dragged his name unnecessarily in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Javed Akhtar in his complaint also alleged that the Queen actress made false claims about former threatening her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. His case has been registered under section 499 and 500 of IPC and the first hearing of the case is scheduled for December 19, 2020, reports the news agency PTI.

Kangana Ranaut has been demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput ever since he passed away on June 14 this year. She has often expressed her views on Twitter and has given interviews for various news channels demanding justice for the late actor. Currently, CBI is conducting an investigation regarding SSR’s death case, while NCB is investigating the supposed drug racket in Bollywood.

Several Bollywood personalities name has been surfaced during NCB’s alleged crackdown on the alleged drug consumption in the film industry.

Recently Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty who was in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput has finally gotten bail. The 24-year-old had spent nearly three months in jail.

