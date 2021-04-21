The situation in our country is getting worse with every passing day. The entertainment industry is one of the worst-hit industries right now amid the global pandemic and daily wage workers aren’t able to send their kids to school, taking loans to make ends meet. A makeup artist named Naushad who was working on Salman Khan’s Antim has revealed that he regrets joining this industry. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

A lot of junior technicians and makeup artists has lost their jobs amid the global pandemic and are living hand to mouth.

Advertisement

Naziya Nadeem Khan who is married to a junior makeup artist revealed her condition to Hindustan Times in an interview and said, “I can’t even tell you the extent to which we are suffering. Ramadan is going on, and humare ghar par ration tak nahi hai. We aren’t getting any help from anyone. In fact, it was before the official 15-day shutdown, when we stopped getting work. They were just calling two or three junior artistes.”

Naziya along with her husband took the loan to rent out a place and pay the deposit, says, “Sirf juniors ko leke katauti kyun”.

Naushad who is fondly called ‘makeup dada’ and worked last on Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ is also going through a hard time and have taken loans from friends. “Aaj main regret kar raha hun ke kaunsi industry mein aa gaya. This is the biggest mistake of my life. Maybe I’d have been happy in another job and had the satisfaction of getting fixed income. But going back [home] isn’t the solution. We’ve to stay here and wait for work,” says the makeup artist.

The FWICE Chief BN Tiwari has gotten in touch with Salman Khan recently who helped the daily wage workers last year too and is also working on a plan to help the artists across the country.

“We’ve sent a letter to the chief minister, seeking help for the daily wage workers. I’m also contacting other people, and have reached out to Salman. We’ve to put all our forces to help everyone otherwise it’s not possible. We’re trying our best,” says Tiwari.

All the junior artists are hoping that Salman Khan would definitely help but Hemanshu Dadbhawala, Vice President, Junior Artist’s Association thinks otherwise.

“Last year, several members of Bollywood, including Salman, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, extended help. But this year, it seems difficult because unki sabki position tight hai with all big films pending for release. The stars have said that they’ll help, but you can’t say anything with surety,” concludes Dadbhawala.

Well, we hope that the junior artists and daily wage workers get the help they need from Bollywood.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Suggests Imprisonment On Third Child, Comedian Saloni Gaur Reminds Her Of Having 2 Siblings; Here’s How The Actress Replied

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube