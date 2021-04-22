Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been giving us serious on-screen and off-screen couple goals for years now. The couple, who starred in several hit films together, recently celebrated their 14 wedding anniversary, but still, fans don’t know much of their romance, how they met and how’s life been for them since tying the knot.

During a recent conversation, Abhishek opened up about meeting Aishwarya in Switzerland when he was a production boy. The Dhoom actor also revealed which actor was responsible for making the meet happen. Interested to know who it was? Well, scroll down, and you will have your answer.

In a candid chat about his love life with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek Bachchan revealed he met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time in the Swizz country while he was on a recce for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mrityudata.

Recounting his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations.”

Continuing further on how exactly he met Aishwarya, Abhishek said, “I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that’s when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film – Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there and said ‘Hey, why don’t you come over for dinner?’ And that’s the first time when they were shooting when I met Aishwarya.”

During the same chat, Abhishek was also asked if, after meeting the ex-Miss World, he ever had a crush on Aishwarya. To this, he replied, “Who doesn’t crush on her man?”

Check out the snippet from Abhishek Bachchan’s interview with Ranveer Allahbadia here:

Isn’t this a sweet love story!

