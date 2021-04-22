Salman Khan and Govinda were once really good friends, but in the last few years, it has turned all sour. After giving a superhit like Partner, the duo was all set to reunite for Partner 2 which never went on floors. What’s the real reason that broke the ‘partnership’ between the two? Well, we don’t know that exact reason but there’s one story that might have triggered the cracks between the two.

Not many would be aware that Salman had loved two Marathi films by Mahesh Manjrekar – Mi Shivajiraje Bhonsale Boltoy and Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho and wanted to remake them in Hindi. If made, the two would have been big hits owing to the powerful content but sadly, both remakes were dropped by Khan. And for one, Govinda was the reason.

Salman Khan was adamant to remake Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho with only Govinda and no one else. To his surprise, Chi Chi refused to reprise the character played by Bharat Jadhav. Salman tried convincing him but it went in vain. Afterwards, the actor dropped his idea of remaking the film.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan had shared, “Our education system has changed (the premise of SAG revolves around the pressures of the Indian education system). Also, Govinda took the longest time [to decide] because he didn’t want to do it, but we were trying to convince him. Initially, I only wanted him to do the film. But then, the education system underwent a transformation of sorts as well. So then, there was no point in making the film,” as per Hindustan Times.

Revealing the real reason, Govinda too had shared his side of the story. “You shouldn’t do something your heart doesn’t like… people don’t expect an art film from us (Salman and him). I kept requesting Salman to understand what I’m trying to say…but he does and says what he wants to,” the actor had said.

