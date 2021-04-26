Eve teasing is still one of the main reasons in our country that a lot of families don’t allow their daughters to go out of the house and pursue their dreams. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in an interview revealed how she was stalked by a guy who punched her back and she blacked out. Read to know the full incident below.

Talking about her family and how they’re her biggest support system, Fatima revealed an incident where her father chased a man who punched her.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Fatima Sana Shaikh was eve teased by a man while she was going to her gym and said, “Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, ‘Kya ghoor raha hai?’ (He said) ‘Ghoorunga, meri marzi.’ Maine kaha ‘Maar khaana hai?’ (He said) ‘Maar’. (I was on my way back from the gym when I noticed a man staring at me. I confronted him and asked why he was staring. He said ‘it is my wish’. I asked him if he wanted a slap. He replied, ‘slap me’”.

Fatima Sana Shaikh got into a nasty argument with the guy before he touched her face. The Ludo actress continued and said, “I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, ‘kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter)'”

Fathers are indeed the best.

What are your thoughts on Fatima Sana Shaikh’s eve-teasing incident? Tell us in the comments below.

