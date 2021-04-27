Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been lighting up our smiles since time immemorial. Many of us till date find it a go-to during our gloomy days. If not the serial, the stars are always sharing their daily dose of entertainment on social media. Rumours were once rife that Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer was all set to tie the knot with Munmun Dutta aka Babita in real life! Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

As we know, Iyer and Babita are exactly opposite to each other in real life. While Tanuj’s character is all innocent and simple, Munmun is a total diva. They’re married to each other in the show. But in real life? As per rumours, that was happening too.

Advertisement

Last year, around November, certain reports suggested that Tanuj Mahashabde and Munmun Dutta are planning to get married in 2021. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor refuted these rumours with his on-screen wife. He also clarified that their bond is extremely professional.

In an interview with Jansatta, Tanuj Mahashabde said, “Mai real life me Munmun Dutta se shaadi kar raha hu? Unko pata hai kya ye? Abhi, kabhi… konse interview me pada hai ye? Ye 100% jhuth hai. (Does she know about it? Where did you read this? This is 100% untrue.)

However, Tanuj during the interview also expressed his wish to get married by 2021. But he made it clear, that isn’t going to be with Munmun. Although, the actor did mention that he and his on-screen wife are ‘very good friends’ but professional.

Previously, we have informed to you about how Tanuj Mahashabde was never planned to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as an actor. He is a writer and gave a shot to acting via the SabTV sitcom.

Must Read: Bikini-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Kiss With Beau Travis Baker Amid The Desert, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube