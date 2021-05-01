Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys massive TRPs till date. The show has been on-air since 13 years now. And with that, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others are all household names. But the most favourite of them all was Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Did you know she once even shot her comeback but that never worked out? Read on for the details!

As most know, Disha initially went on a maternity break. She was all set to return but there remained some negotiation to work out with the makers. Unfortunately, both the parties couldn’t come to a mutual decision and the collaboration was called off.

It was Asit Kumarr Modi, who himself confirmed the return of Disha Vakani on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The producer did clarify that the conversations were still going on but the work had already begun!

Asit Kumarr Modi had shared, “Disha has finally shot for a small segment, and hopefully, she will resume shooting for the show full-time. However, I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha Vakani for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

Cut to today, there seems no sign of Disha’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

But sources close to us previously informed that Disha Vakani has permanently quit the show.

“After the maternity break, there definitely had been talks regarding the perfect plot to return. Producers had been in touch with Disha and there were some ongoing negotiations that were being worked upon. But unfortunately, things did not materialize and Disha decided to quit. It has been long known to the director and producers that Disha Vakani is not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The reason behind them not announcing it officially remains a confusion even to many of us,” our sources had informed.

