COVID pandemic has turned out to be a major spoilsport for all our plans. Not only did we waste the entire 2020 sitting at home, it seems 2021 will witness the same fate. A similar case is with actors and shows, which has never happened before. But everyone is trying their best to come up with alternatives! As for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi and makers have decided to relocate their shooting location. Scroll below for exclusive details!

Advertisement

Owing to the maximum number of cases in Maharashtra, the government has imposed strict rules. Shooting in the city for TV shows has been stalled. In addition, there are night and weekend curfews in order. But the show creators have been finding the best possible way to resume work.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have decided to move their sets to Silvassa. A source close to the show informs us, “Until the bio bubble or any other resolution is passed, creators are keen on keeping their audience entertained. Sure it is a huge risk, but Asit Modi and the team have been doing it ever since the first wave.”

“Taarak Mehta sets have already been relocated at Silvassa. The crew members reached a few days before for timely setup and preparations. The cast has been called too. But the shooting will take place only in parts. For a certain sequence, only the required actors will be on set, while others will remain in their rooms until called for. Asit is very strict with the rules amid the scary COVID situation,” adds the source.

It is said that most of the cast members including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others have already reached Silvassa. Others will be reaching the location in a day or two as per the need of their sequence.

Well, all of this does mean that fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are in the order. Celebration time!

Must Read: Udi From Guzaarish To Kyon From Barfi: Sunidhi Chauhan To The Rescue To Take Away Your Monday Blues



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube