Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its first-ever Weekend Ka Vaar last night but netizens are already divided. A section is upset about how Divya Agarwal was ‘mercilessly targeted’ last night. Some have even gone onto call it all ‘biased’ and dragged nepotism into it (because of Shamita Shetty). Amidst it all, her boyfriend Varun Sood has reacted to the whole scenario. Read on for details.

Varun is being currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divya gave multiple interviews while he was away shooting in Cape Town and supported her beau. Fans were eagerly waiting for Sood’s take this time, after the entire uproar that has been created on social media.

Varun Sood took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a lone lion against a herd of hyenas. Well, a group of hyenas are really powerful but a smart lion could always make its way. Without saying a lot, Varun has clearly supported his girlfriend by indirectly saying that the whole house is targeting her.

Along with the image, Varun Sood wrote, “You got this” and tagged Divya Agarwal. Take a look at the Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, netizens are also furious and feel that Karan Johar should not have exposed Divya Agarwal. They have called him biased towards Shilpa Shetty, only because they are alleged family friends.

It is currently seen that Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty amongst others are all against Divya.

On the other hand, Urfi Javed became the first contestant who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. She was nominated after Zeeshan Khan broke the connection with her and went onto create a connection with Divya Agarwal.

