Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke a million hearts when they confirmed their relationship back in the day. But after six long years, the couple called it quits in 2016 and their breakup became the talk of the town. Initially, Deepika Padukone was blamed for their breakup but later Kaif gave an explosive interview where she bared it all and revealed what she feared in a relationship.

Reportedly Ranbir started dating Katrina while he was already in a relationship with Deepika and this betrayal really impacted the actress and her mental health.

Advertisement

Talking to GQ about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif said, “My greatest fear is that if and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he (the groom) may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear.”

Katrina Kaif also hinted at being unhappy about the fact that Ranbir Kapoor was working with his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone and said, “I can’t enforce my will on the people in my life. Their choices are their own. I may not be happy with them but I hope that as they mature or as they evolve, their choices will change!”

The Bharat actress also spoke about her equation with Ranbir’s family and said, “I am not as close to Ranbir’s family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. The family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif being disappointed in ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor working with Deepika Padukone? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Claims Over 50% People Are Boycotting Bell Bottom Due To Akshay Kumar’s ‘Fake Desh Bhakti’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube