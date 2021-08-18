Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were speculated to be in a relationship for some time. While the two have maintained silence, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently confirmed that the two are indeed dating. Now according to the latest buzz, the two got engaged. Scroll down to know more.

Vicky and Katrina‘s alleged romance began after they were spotted together at a Diwali party in 2019. They were soon spotted together at a dinner date in Mumbai. The photos from the date went insanely viral on social media. Since then the two have managed to not get clicked together but the rumours of their relationship didn’t die down. Harsh Varrdhan’s confirmation further added fuel to the rumours.

Now according to a famous paparazzi, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally taken a step ahead in their love life and got engaged. Fans of the two stars believe that the two had a secret Roka ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

When a popular paparazzi broke the news of Vicky and Katrina’s alleged engagement, fans were in a complete meltdown. They soon began congratulating the couple and hoped the reports to be true. One user wrote, “Congratulations katvic,” while another wrote, “I hope this is true.”

Some even dragged Salman Khan in the comments section. One user wrote, “Salman bhai be dil se bura lagta hain bhai,” other one wrote, “Selmon bhai is ready with his car.” Take a look at some of the reactions below:

It is also worth pointing out that when Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday on July 16 2021, her alleged ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan’s stylist, Ashley Rebello took to Instagram and her wished her. Ashley had shared a picture of Katrina in bridal attire on his IG stories which sparked off wedding rumours.

As Katrina looked stunning in a white gown in the picture, Ashley captioned it “Happy Birthday @Katrinakaif, may this be reality soon” atop it.

