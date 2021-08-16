Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg & More Celebs Collect Over 38 Crores For Covid Relief Through Fundraiser

Advertisement

The tough times continue to eclipse the world, and celebs like Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Steven Spielberg, Ed Sheeran, Chiranjeevi & many more came together to hold a global fundraising event named ‘We For India’. It happened last night, and the figures of how much the event has raised are here. Hint: They’re jaw-dropping!

The show has been termed as a major success going by the figures it has raised. According to reports, ‘We For India’ has collected around $5 million, which is equivalent to a little above 37 Crores INR.

Apart from Ajay & Hrithik, we also had notable names like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kabir Khan. Rajkummar Rao hosted the event. If you missed the event and still want to watch it, it’s available on the platform.

Reliance Entertainment, GiveIndia, The World We Want, and Facebook have came together to organise this global event. With over 100 entertainers being a part of this colossal event, it was live for the duration of over five hours.

“The honest and sincere efforts of our team and our partners is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talent, artists, philanthropists, and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation’s ongoing battle against the invisible enemy,” added Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, in a Deadline report.

