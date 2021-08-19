Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bell Bottom has been released in theatres today. Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles in the film. As fans are eager to watch the film in theatres, a report reveals that the film has been leaked online. Scroll down to know more.

Bell Bottom is one of the big-scale Hindi movies to release in theatres nationwide after the second lockdown was lifted. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film has been making a lot of buzzes ever since it was announced. Now hours after the film hit the screens, it has been leaked online and is available for free download.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Akshay Kumar‘s spy thriller is available in HD formats on pirated sites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, and Telegram. The development comes at a time when the makers took a bold and courageous move to go for a theatrical release instead of taking a digital route. The makers are also seemingly worried that the leak will affect the collections of Bell Bottom at the box office.

Khiladi Kumar recently spoke about releasing Bell Bottom during Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend during a conversation with the publication. He said, “See, it is not my call. Mr. Vashu Bhagnani, who’s the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I’m just going according to what he wants. I think, according to Vashuji, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they’re seasoned people, they know much better.”

Previously, Akshay talked about the box office prospects of Bell Bottom to the media in a group interview. As quoted by Indian Express, he said, “The pressure is that Maharashtra is still closed and 30 percent of the money comes from Maharashtra. And because only 50 percent occupancy is allowed so half of the rest of the 70 percent share is also gone. But we have to take a risk. I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

