Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan have successfully established herself in Bollywood. Now it seems their son Ibrahim Ali Khan is now all set to enter the entertainment industry. Now the latest report reveals he will get some experience behind the camera.

Several reports have been speculating about launching Ibrahim in the industry. People have been wondering when he will be making his Bollywood debut. The star kid has gained a lot of attention on social media and already has about 533k followers.

Now as per the Times of India report, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to debut as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film also marks the return of Gully Boy jodi Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It seems this is not the only project he is associating with.

Saif Ali Khan’s son is said to be launched by Zoya Akhtar through her web series based on the globally celebrated Archie comics for Netflix. Bollywood Hungama speculates that Ibrahim will most likely play the role of Archie, but has not yet been confirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be playing the role of Betty and Khushi as Veronica. Casting details of other characters like Reggie, Jughead, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr Weatherbee, Smithers, and Stevens from the Archie comics are yet to reveal.

Previously, Saif Ali Khan was asked about launching Ibrahim Ali Khan in his home production. To which he said to Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), has been interested in the latter anyway.”

