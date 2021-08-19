Advertisement

Dharma Productions’ film Kal Ho Na Ho was released in 2003 but the film is still relevant and popular even after several years. While Shah Rukh Khan broke our hearts through his role, it was Preity Zinta’s role Naina that was loved by many. But did you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for the role? Scroll down to know more details.

Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar initially offered the role of Naina Catherine Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, for some unknown reason, Karan later cast Preity for the role and it did not go down well with Bebo. She also revealed on the Koffee With Karan show that she had stopped taking Karan Johar’s calls after it and did not even inform him that she would not be doing the project.

Preity Zinta later appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show with Saif Ali Khan and revealed Kareena always holds her up for taking over the film. In another episode, the host then invited both Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan to his show and showed them a video of Preity.

As reported by IBTimes, Preity Zinta in the video message said, “Kareena, thank you for Kal Ho Na Ho. Don’t hold me for it, you always hold me for it. I don’t have any problem with her, but, I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don’t like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan is around. I think, Kareena, we are both actors of the Indian film industry and we should just take a chill-pill.”

Preity further said, “I think, Rani, Kareena and me can share creative space, of course, we can share creative space together. The industry is big enough, there are lots of films being made and I think we can happily co-exist in this industry and we should.”

After watching the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan said to Karan Johar, “Let her think what she wants. I could also think that she says hi to me. But, maybe she is my senior, next time I’ll definitely go up to her and say hi.”

