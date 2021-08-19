Advertisement

Bigg Boss is known to rebuild careers. We have previously seen that happen with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar amongst others as they won the show. Others like Vindu Dara Singh, Kashmera Shah enjoy fame giving their opinions on every season. The list also includes Kamya Punjabi, who’s being trolled by Shamita Shetty fans. Read on for details.

While rest of the contestants has graced the show for the first time, Shamita has got a second chance via Bigg Boss OTT. We even saw that happen with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and others who entered as challengers. But Kamya finds it unfair and is bothered by Shetty’s entry.

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter and shared, “#ShamitaShetty was a part of #BB3 right? So this means #Biggboss is not once in a lifetime opportunity anymore Face with rolling eyes one can compete for the trophy again n again Grinning face. Haven’t seen it yet but just a thought! Chalo bhai aaj se shuru karte hai #BiggBossOTT @justvoot @VootSelect.”

As expected, Shamita Shetty fans were quick to mention how Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta amongst others have been given the same opportunity too. They took to the comment section and began trolling Kamya Punjabi.

#ShamitaShetty was a part of #BB3 right? So this means #Biggboss is not once in a lifetime opportunity anymore 🙄 one can compete for the trophy again n again 😀

Haven’t seen it yet but just a thought! Chalo bhai aaj se shuru karte hai #BiggBossOTT @justvoot @VootSelect — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 18, 2021

A user wrote, “Everyone who came back in the same season after getting eliminated, what about them? When Rahul Vaidya quit the show and he came again, did you miss that too? Tab aapka yeh thought process nahi tha kya? Selective morality kahan se aati hai”

Another commented, “you forget that Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah and Arshi Khan were part of BB two times. So, this opportunity is already opened since BB14”

“Aree budhiya jab tera gadha dost #vikasgupta har saal bb main mooh utha kar chala jata hai tab kuch nhi why double standards,” commented a troll.

Another tweeted, “Are u having short term memory loss? Your very good friend ‘rakhi sawant’ was also in bb before.. how could u forget?”

Looks like Kamya Punjabi just fell in trouble for sharing her opinion. But is that fair?

