Bigg Boss OTT has made the headlines daily in its week-long run due to its fight, games, arguments, drama, and loads more. At the end of the first week, the show saw Urfi Javed bid adieu to the controversial show hosted by Karan Johar. During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi post her exit, Urfi opened up about her bond with the other contestants.

She spoke about making more fashion statements – like the garbage bag dress – had she stayed in the house for much longer. Ms Javed also revealed who she sees making it to the finale, the laziest and most helpful person in the house and more. Read all she said below.

Talking about the bonds she formed with the other Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Urfi Javed said, “Mujhe toh aacha laga. Mai sabse masti-mazak karti thi, sab muje pasand karte the. Matlab peet peche chugli toh mai ab kya bhi bolo sab chugal khor aunty hi bathi hi hai. Basic nature toh inke wahi hai. Humko baachi-waachi bolte hai, toh khud kya ho? College se niklo, school se niklo, yeh sab mai school mai karti thi – peet peeche chugliya karna. Dum hai toh samne aa ke bolo.”

Continuing further, Urfi Javed said, “Sabse aacha bond toh mera Nishant (Bhatt) ke saath bana. Pratik (Sehajpal) se, Akshara se, Moose se – yeh sab log muje bahut pasand hai.” While she shared a good bond with these four Bigg Boss OTT contestants, we asked her who she wasn’t too pally with – besides Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal. Replying to this, she said, “Bura bond toh aisa muje kisi ke saath nahi laga besides these both. Bus muje laga ki Neha (Bhasin) ne mera itni burai kari hai, jab ki maine uska itna saath diya hai – toh mai bahot disappointed aur hurt hu.”

We also asked her about her ‘garbage bag ensemble’ creation during our exclusive chat and whether we would have seen more such statements if she had continued her Bigg Boss OTT stay. Answering us with a yes to more interesting creations, she said, “Agar mai rukti toh mai inke kapde faad ke apne kapde bana leti. Bahut interesting dhekne ko milta.”

In a (kinda) rapid-fire session with Urfi Javed, we asked her some fun one-word answer questions:

Who Do You Think Has The Potential To Make It To The Finale?

Nishant Bhatt & Pratik Sehajpal

One Who Jumps Into Everyone’s Fights

Nishant Bhatt

One Who Creates Most Fights

Divya Agarwal

The Quietest Person In The House

Karan Nath

The Most Helpful Person In The House

Pratik Sehajpal

The Laziest Person In The House

Zeeshan Khan

