Shilpa Shetty has been making a lot of noise ever since her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested. The businessman is accused of the creation and publication of adult content. He’s currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues. But owing to it all, the Hungama 2 actress has been missing from Super Dancer 4. Here’s what Anurag Basu has to say about it all.

The shoot was exactly a day after Raj Kundra got arrested. But Shilpa, for obvious reasons, skipped it. Ever since the actress has been missing from the dance reality show and it is special guests who’ve been compensating for it. We saw Karisma Kapoor and Nora Fatehi amongst others grace the show previously.

Shilpa Shetty is a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Of course, one misses her on the sets along with her eccentric style of giving judgements.

Anurag Basu broke his silence on Shilpa Shetty’s absence from Super Dancer 4 and told Hindustan Times, “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us.”

Just not that, Anurag even messaged Shilpa asking when she was returning to sets but got no revert whatsoever. He revealed, “I have no clue. I had sent her a message asking, ‘When are you coming back’, but I got no reply, so I don’t know when she will be back. I can’t say. I don’t know what’s happening. Let’s hope (she returns) soon. I’m just looking forward.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s house was raided by the Mumbai Crime Branch too. They found several pieces of evidence that could prove that he was involved in the creation of p*rn.

