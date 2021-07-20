Every since Indian Idol 12 conducted the Kishore Kumar special episode, a lot has happened. Reality shows have been accused of selling sob stories, being overdramatic and whatnot! Here’s what Anurag Basu has to say about it all. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Anurag is a judge on Super Dancers Chapter 4. He shares the chair along with co-judges Geeta Kapur and Shilpa Shetty. The filmmaker feels that it is not possible to fake emotions, and everything is organic.

Anurag Basu told Hindustan Times, “In our show, the participants and what they do, is all organic. Sometimes things get emotional because art is emotional. There’s some dance act, or some situation, people get that. I don’t think our unit is part of exaggeration. We don’t engage in that. As judges, we don’t encourage any story which is not organic or not real.”

Anurag Basu continued, “I clearly don’t know how it works on other shows. Honestly, all the shows that I’ve worked with have been for children. They’re pure and organic, you can’t put fake emotions.”

Talking about how shows narrate the life stories of contestants, Anurag says that it’s necessary to know what a child has gone through.

“As judges, we need to know what all has happened between the two episodes. We ask them kya taiyaari ki hai. Enough time is given to talent as well, apart from the stories. In fact, talent ko zyaada time milta hai,” Anurag Basu concluded.

Previously, Sunidhi Chauhan, Salim Merchant, Abhijeet Bhattacharya amongst others had opened up on the harsh realities of reality shows selling sob stories and asking judges to praise contestants. Indian Idol 12 was at the receiving end of backlash because of that.

