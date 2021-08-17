Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to entertain its massive fan base all over again. Among first guests, we will witness the Bhuj and the Bell Bottom cast grace the couch. Promos with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi amongst others are already viral on social media. But throughout the years, one thing that has remained constant every season is digs on Archana Puran Singh. And it continues! Read on for details.

We have seen how Archana has previously been mocked over her appearance. Apart from that, she was constantly taken a jibe at over replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. Krushna Abhishek, as well as, Kapil Sharma would often include one-liners in their script joking about her.

As we know, Sudesh Lehri is an addition to the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Krushna Abhishek opened up on how proud he was of his new co-star after the first day of the shoot. The promo is now out and it seems Sudesh too has found his one-liners on Archana Puran Singh.

In the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh Lehri could be seen holding a flute in his hand but not using it. While the host asks him why is he holding the flute if he doesn’t know to play it, Sudesh responds, “I’m not Zakir Hussain that I will know how to play it.”

The banter continues as Kapil says, “Then why do you keep stuff that is of no use to you?” Sudesh is quick to respond, “You have also kept a lot of things that are useless, like the one on the sofa (directing to Archana Puran Singh)”

Archana Puran Singh laughed at the joke.

Check out the viral video below:

Are you excited to watch The Kapil Sharma Show?

