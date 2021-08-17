Bell Bottom Box Office: Where Akshay Kumar Stands In Star Power Index?
Gains For Akshay Kumar In Star Power Index If Bell Bottom Scores A Century At The Box Office(Photo Credit: Instagram/Still From Movie)

Akshay Kumar is all set for a big-screen comeback with his Bell Bottom and it’s just a couple of days away from the release. Nothing could be said about the film, from a box office perspective, as it is releasing in testing times. Nevertheless, the advance booking report is amazing so far.

For those who don’t know, BB is releasing on 19th August. The film will enjoy the benefit of a national holiday on the occasion of Muharram. It could be due to the same reason, Akshay’s espionage thriller is witnessing a big response on opening day’s advance booking. And if it clicks the right chords on day 1, the film will have an opportunity to earn big.

We have an example of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master which was released in January, post the first COVID wave. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film crossed 100 crores and that too with occupancy restrictions in theatres. Akshay Kumar has a good chance of earning more as it is enjoying a decent release, especially in the north.

Just like we saw in Hollywood, Bell Bottom is expected to release in phases depending upon the reopening of theatres in different Indian states. It might eventually help the film is entering box office coveted clubs, with 100 crore being the least expected.

If Akshay Kumar manages to score a century with his Bell Bottom, he’ll be moving 100 points closer to Salman Khan in Koimoi’s Star Power Index (also known as Star Ranking).

As of now, Akshay Kumar is at 2nd with 1700 points – 1100 points from 11 films in 100 crore club, 600 points from 3 films in 200 crore club. Salman Khan is ruling at the top with 2500 points. He has 9 films in 100 crore club (900 points), 3 films in 200 crore club (600 points), 3 films in 300 crore club (900 points) and 2 films in top 10 overseas grossers (100 points, 50 points for each film).

Have a look at the points table below:

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1100600001700
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900400001300
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Saif Ali Khan10020000300
15. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
16. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
17. John Abraham200000200
18. Rajkummar Rao100000100
19. Kartik Aaryan100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100

