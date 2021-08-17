Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is all set for a big-screen comeback with his Bell Bottom and it’s just a couple of days away from the release. Nothing could be said about the film, from a box office perspective, as it is releasing in testing times. Nevertheless, the advance booking report is amazing so far.

For those who don’t know, BB is releasing on 19th August. The film will enjoy the benefit of a national holiday on the occasion of Muharram. It could be due to the same reason, Akshay’s espionage thriller is witnessing a big response on opening day’s advance booking. And if it clicks the right chords on day 1, the film will have an opportunity to earn big.

We have an example of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master which was released in January, post the first COVID wave. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film crossed 100 crores and that too with occupancy restrictions in theatres. Akshay Kumar has a good chance of earning more as it is enjoying a decent release, especially in the north.

Just like we saw in Hollywood, Bell Bottom is expected to release in phases depending upon the reopening of theatres in different Indian states. It might eventually help the film is entering box office coveted clubs, with 100 crore being the least expected.

If Akshay Kumar manages to score a century with his Bell Bottom, he’ll be moving 100 points closer to Salman Khan in Koimoi’s Star Power Index (also known as Star Ranking).

As of now, Akshay Kumar is at 2nd with 1700 points – 1100 points from 11 films in 100 crore club, 600 points from 3 films in 200 crore club. Salman Khan is ruling at the top with 2500 points. He has 9 films in 100 crore club (900 points), 3 films in 200 crore club (600 points), 3 films in 300 crore club (900 points) and 2 films in top 10 overseas grossers (100 points, 50 points for each film).

Have a look at the points table below:

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 600 0 0 1700 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 400 0 0 1300 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 200 0 0 300 15. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 17. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

