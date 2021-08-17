Advertisement

Shershaah has borne fruit for Sidharth Malhotra, who has been associated with the film for 5 years. Yes, the film was under making for 5 years, and after seeing all the positive reviews, looks like the effort didn’t go in vain. But how many of you know, none other than Salman Khan was eager to come on board as a producer for the project? Below are all the details you want to know.

Yes, initially Salman Khan was keen to back Shershaah as one of the producers. He wanted Aayush Sharma to debut through the film. However, it couldn’t happen. One of the producers of the film, Shabbir Boxwala reveals why Salman’s plans didn’t take off.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Shabbir Boxwala said, “Salman approached me at a stage when I was in talks with Junglee Pictures. He wanted Shershaah to be Aayush’s debut film, and wanted to partner with me on it.”

However, Salman couldn’t join Shershaah as Sidharth Malhotra’s name was already suggested to Captain Vikram Batra’s family. Everyone agreed to Sidharth’s name for portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee on the screen.

“It would have been highly unethical to drop him for another actor. When Captain Batra’s family gave me the rights, it was a big moment for me. They showed immense trust in me, and I didn’t want to go wrong at any step. I explained (my predicament) to Salman, who was understanding. Aayush was sweet and sportingly said that playing a double role in his debut movie might be (a tall order),” Boxwala added.

Shabbir Boxwala further revealed that from Junglee Pictures, he went to Karan Johar and asked him to come on-aboard as one of the producers. KJo said yes to Shershaah within 5 minutes.

