Bell Bottom Advance Booking (3 Days Before Release): Akshay Kumar Is Back To Capture The Box Office!

Advertisement

Bell Bottom Advance Booking (3 Days Before Release): Akshay Kumar is all set to make a big-screen comeback with the biggest theatrical release ever for any Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era. Last biggie Salman Khan’s Radhe took a hybrid route and didn’t really get any substantial benefit from the handful of cinema halls it releases in.

But Bell Bottom isn’t in the same zone as it has got a massive chunk of cinema halls releasing the film. We, yesterday, analysed the advance booking of the film and we continue to do so because there are many changes in the numbers. Let’s take a look!

Delhi-NCR:

Advertisement

Yesterday we saw the 3D version carrying a slight edge over the 2D version over here, but things have changed. Around 30-35% of the shows are in the fast-filling mode, which is still better than yesterday. The good thing is that more theatres have initiated the Bell Bottom advance booking giving hope of a better boost by tomorrow.

Bengaluru:

There’s again a slight improvement here as well. Yesterday, we saw Bengaluru being a no-show, but it’s opening up today. Around 5-10% shows in both the versions have moved to the fast-filling scenario. It’s to be seen how well it improves over today and tomorrow.

Hyderabad:

The 2D version had an edge yesterday, but the 3D one has caught up, levelling up in a similar range. Though a better jump was expected here but any improvement is a good improvement in the current scenario.

Ahmedabad & Chandigarh:

If there’s one city that has remain totally unchanged, it’s this one. Similar to what it was yesterday, Ahmedabad continues to stay dry for Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. This will have to show a considerable jump to add to the box office collection. On similar lines, Chandigarh, too, has just a single theatre having fast-filling shows.

Kolkata:

Akshay Kumar fans are the most excited here, or at least that’s the craze numbers are displaying. It continues to be the top-performing city for team Bell Bottom. With slightly above 50-50% shows in the fast-filling zone, the advance here topples every other city by miles.

Must Read: Salman Khan & Anees Bazmee Film Isn’t Happening As Director Slams The Rumours Saying They Can “Inform Me When I’ll Be Reaching The Set”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube