COVID has caused severe damage to the entertainment industry. Surviving all odds, several biggies have been resumed and one such is Ajay Devgn led Maidaan. One can easily say that Ajay‘s sports drama is the most badly affected film due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, it’s all set to resume very soon!

For the unversed, Maidaan went on floors on 19th August in 2019. So, on this 19th, the film will mark 2 years since its making started. In these couple of years, the film saw several hurdles and setbacks. The biggest was of course COVID’s first and second wave.

Maidaan had its set in Madh Island. It was in May 2020, the set was first dismantled due to high maintenance amid lockdown. It was rebuilt in November 2020. After resuming the shoot from February to April 2021, the shoot was halted due to a lockdown during the second COVID wave. Cyclone Tauktae in May, gave a maximum dent to the makers as the entire set was damaged.

Now, after getting a setback two times, a new set is ready and Maidaan is all set to resume on 20th August. A report in Bollywood Hungama states the same.

“It’s a brief 3-day schedule. The shoot will kick off on August 20 and go on till August 22. After this shoot, the makers intend to complete the remaining portions after the monsoon. Then, the shoot will finally wrap up. It goes without saying that all COVID-safety protocols will be followed during the shoot. The prep for this brief schedule is in full swing,” a source quoted.

We wish, Maidaan gets completed in time and the makers don’t have to bear any big losses!

