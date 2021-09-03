Ankita Lokhande: I know Sushant is proud of me
Ankita Lokhande: I know Sushant is proud of me(Pic Credit: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput, lokhandeankita)

The line between real and reel-life was often blurred between Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s characters ‘Archana’ and ‘Manav’ when the TV series ‘Pavitra Rishta’ started airing in 2009. The show went off air in 2014 and leading man Sushant shockingly passed away last year on June 14.

As the new season of the show ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’ is all set to release, Ankita, the actress, girlfriend and co-actor of Sushant, says she is trying to keep the memory of Sushant alive through the show and she believes that Sushant must be feeling proud of her.

Ankita Lokhande told IANS: “What our fans saw between ‘Manav’ and ‘Archana’ was love, and love is magical. Perhaps that is why the chemistry between the two characters looked so magical. When I and Sushant started working for the show, everything was created in a very organic way, you cannot forcefully create magic that the audience saw between me and Sushant. It was love, pure love.

