Actress Muskaan Mihani, has tested positive to Covid-19 after she suffered from throat pain.

Advertisement

Muskaan says: “I have had mild symptoms since a week ago. I got my test done earlier and I tested negative. But my health was not recovering and I was worried and already taking precautions and was in a quarantine zone. Till yesterday, it got worse when I started struggling with cough and throat pain. And I planned to get myself tested once again. And now I’m tested positive. Covid-19 has come across as one of the worst nightmares in my life.”

Advertisement

Muskaan Mihani who rose to fame with her performances in ‘Dill Mill Gayye‘, ‘Jugni Chali Jalandhar’ and ‘Ring Wrong Ring’, is mother to 6-year-old daughter Manat.

Muskaan Mihani says: “My daughter has always been my priority. But now I can’t start my day with her. I feel so much incomplete. A mother of a kid can for sure relate to me. Like how big is the struggle to stay away from your lifeline. That is another level of stress along with Covid. However I’m blessed that my husband is taking her and the father-daughter duo are having their own time.”

Muskaan Mihani also added she wants to resume shoots once she recovers. “I wanted to resume my shoots. I took a break because of the pandemic. Once I recover, I would love to get back in front of the camera and entertain my fans.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Regrets Being A Part Of The Show? Says “It Affected Me A Lot Mentally… Was My Dream To Be On The Finale”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube