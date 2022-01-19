Bollywood’s iconic diva Raveena Tandon is all set to return to the big screens with her upcoming and most awaited film KGF 2. The first part of the Prashanth Neel directorial was an absolute super hit at the box office. Well, the hype for KGF’s sequel and Raveena’s role of (Ramika Sen) in it has made the fans all gaga with excitement.

Advertisement

The Dilwale actress has now opened up and shared some exciting deets about the movie and her role in it. Below is everything you need to know!

Advertisement

So, Raveena Tandon’s role in the upcoming Kannada movie KGF 2 is of a Prime Minister whose name is Ramika Sen. Raveena’s look as a politician in chapter 2 of the movie was revealed in October 2020. After her look as Ramika was out, many fans and reports had speculated that the actress’ role was inspired after late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, recently while speaking with News18, Raveena clarified that she isn’t playing the role of the late PM.

While conversing with News18, Raveena Tandon said, “There is nothing about Indira Gandhiji in this movie. Neither is my look like her nor is my character inspired by her. Nor have we taken any such references. The film is based in the ’80s and because I play a prime minister in the film, there were many speculations which started that I play Indira Gandhiji in the movie.”

In the same interview, Raveena also went on to reveal that she and her co-star Sanjay Dutt (who will be playing the villain in KGF 2) don’t have a scene together in the film. Explaining the reason for the same, the actress said, “Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don’t share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but I the script didn’t have room for it.”

Well, we are all excited and ready to see Raveena as Ramika Sen in KGF: Chapter 2. However, it’s a bit of a bummer that she and Sanju Baba won’t be sharing the screen space.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the latest Netflix thriller series, Aranyak.

For more such amazing updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Dhanush’s Hectic Work Schedule & ‘No Quality Time’ Became The Reason Behind Split With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube