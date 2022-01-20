Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die will be re-released on IMAX worldwide to tick off the 60th anniversary of James Bond this year. Released in September last year, the movie was Craig’s last venture as 007. It is also his 5th movie as the British superspy and the 25th official entry into the long-running series.

The franchise was started with Sean Connery playing the beloved spy in Dr. No back in 1962. Since then, it has garnered a huge fan base, who adores Bond, the action, the villains, the gadgets, the fancy cars, and whatnot.

Now, according to Deadline, as the franchise reaches its 60th anniversary, the fans can celebrate it by watching Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die once again in IMAX on 21st January. As per the reports, MGM and EON are re-releasing the movie, and there will be an exclusive Q&A event featuring Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The Q&A event with Daniel Craig, No Time to Die director, and producers will be broadcasted ahead at select IMAX screenings. This will likely add to the film’s impressive box office collection, which is currently $774 million worldwide. The movie is also the third-highest grossing 007 feature ever after Skyfall ($1.1 billion) and Spectre ($880.6M), both of which are Craig’s titles.

Not only that, but it is also on the top five list of the highest-grossing films of 2021, currently sitting at the 4th position. At the top is Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, followed by The Battle at Lake Changjin and Hi, Mom. Moreover, it is also the first-ever Bond film to be shot on IMAX cameras.

Other than Daniel Craig, No Time to Die also stars Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and many more talented actors.

