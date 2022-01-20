All the eyes from across the globe are right now on the Wakandian saga Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that has been in the making for a while now. The movie marks the first film after the death of its lead star Chadwick Boseman. The pressure of keeping the show going and shaping a story without its main man is already difficult. Amid all of that, the movie faced more roadblocks recently and the shoot was stopped. There is now an update on the same and it isn’t really a happy one.

Title confirmed last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has possibly seen the toughest phase an MCU film has ever seen. Losing the lead to director Ryan Coogler having to develop a completely new story, to the several delays and roadblocks – the team who moved back to Atlanta recently in hope of restarting work have yet again faced a setback.

As per the latest report from The Hollywood Reporter, the team of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reunited in Atlanta to begin work again, but the widespread pandemic had a very different plan for them. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever team got back on sets only to witness an outbreak of Covid-19 there. After multiple members of the crew tested positive, the makers had to push the schedule yet again. The report reads, “Black Panther restarted production last week in Atlanta, only to get delayed because several cast and crew members including Lupita Nyong’o tested positive for the virus (production was set to restart this week).”

Meanwhile, last year Nate Moore, the producer, spoke about the buzz around the recasting of King T’Challa. As per Comicbook he said, “I’ll say the chances that you see T’Challa in our – I’m not hedging my bets here, I am being quite honest. You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 Universe. We couldn’t do it,” Nate Moore explained about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as per Comicbook.

Nate Moore revealed how when Chadwick Boseman passed away, they had a conversation with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. “When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”

