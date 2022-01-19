Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s most iconic and loved actors out there, and that’s just undeniable. While he has been entertaining his fans for quite a long time, the actor has lately been making headlines for a rumour, which claim that he would be appearing as Iron Man in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Well, as per recent reports, it is now been said that Tom will appear as a variant of Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2.

Advertisement

The concept of Multiverse was introduced recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the makers brought together, 3 spideys (Tom, Tobey & Andrew) from different universes together. Now, it looks like the same concept will be shown in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie.

Advertisement

Coming back to our topic, recently there have been many rumours doing rounds that Tom Cruise, will be having a cameo role in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. It is noted that the Mission Impossible fame, who is said to be starring as Iron Man, once had refused to play the role of the superhero when he was first offered, before Robert Downey Jr. However, there is a twist to Tom’s Iron Man, as according to reports by World Of Buzz, it’s been said that he won’t be playing the original but a variant of the billionaire and philanthropist superhero.

#DoctorStrange2

RUMOR: (Iron Man) controls the Iron Legion, having effectively put a suit of armor around the world. He wears the helmet most of the time, but lifts it for the reveal. He is a bit deranged & an outcast among the illuminati for his obsessive, controlling nature. pic.twitter.com/naoQsK04hv — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 18, 2022

If you are well versed with Marvel’s TV series Loki and What if?, then as per these rumours Tom Cruise will be appearing as a different variant of Iron Man. It is to be noted that the actor might appear as the Superior Iron Man. As per comics this variant billionaire and philanthropist superhero is a deranged version of the original and is quite obsessive and controlling in nature.

Marvel has been quite tight-lipped about the sets including the cast of Multiverse of Madness. But recently, a leaked pic from the set of the upcoming Sorcerer Supreme movie, reveals Tom present at Doctor Strange 2’s set.

(Rumor) Possibly the first image of Tom Cruise on set #DoctorStrange2 in (Motion Capture) for his Iron Man pic.twitter.com/nlvjj7sBAm — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 18, 2022

While the image captured was quite blurry, the fans could make out that the Top Gun: Maverick actor was shooting for his role as Tony Stark. It was quite easy to figure out the role as the actor was seen in the trademark moustache and goatee of Tony Stark.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be directed by Sam Raimi and has an initial release date of 4th May 2022. The movie will be starring, Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and we hope Tom Cruise too!

For more such amazing updates follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani Was Intimidated To Be In A Family Of ‘Thousands Of Years’ Without Knowing Any Of The Members!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube