Pete Davidson allegedly finds Kanye West’s threatening lyrics about him hilarious. The two celebrities are making quite a buzz due to the ongoing drama between them. For the unversed, after West and Kim Kardashian split last year, she was spotted with the comedian, which didn’t settle well with Ye. However, even the rapper made the news because of dating rumours.

He is now said to be in a relationship with actress Julia Fox while photos from their saucy photoshoot have gone viral. It was previously reported that Ye released a track, which had lyrics dissing Davidson and threatening to beat him.

As reported by Page Six, the lyrics of Kanye West’s new song read, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s *ss.” Now, the same publication has reported that an insider has claimed that Davidson finds this to be comedic gold. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West, and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” the source claimed.

The source also said that Pete Davidson, who is known for his string of relationships with high-profile women including Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, and Kaia Gerbe, is used to press attention, but that being with Kim Kardashian puts him on another level of scrutiny. According to another source, the drama between him and Kanye West has also brought the comedian closer to Kim.

“The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” said the insider. It was just last week when Ye claimed about how Kim has prevented him from entering her home with their kids because Davidson was over.

However, a source close to Kim Kardashian denied the claims made by Kanye West and told the publication that Pete Davidson is yet to meet the makeup and fashion mogul’s kids. “Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him,” it said.

