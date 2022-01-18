Kim Kardashian is in the news owing to her ongoing drama with estranged hubby Kanye West and her budding romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. In the midst of all that, the SKIMS founder recently took to social media and shared some sultry bikini photos from her trip to the Bahamas.

While these images of her enjoying the sun, sand and sea and enough to get the December snow melting, who did click them? Well, fear not for it seems Kim’s fans have guessed who her amazing photographer is. Wondering who? Well, fans believe it’s none other than Davidson standing behind the camera and here’s why.

A couple of hours ago, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared three pictures from her recent trip to the Bahamas. Dressed in a two-piece silver-white bikini set, the KKW Beauty founder captioned it, “Mother Nature.” While all three pics are hit on the hotness meter, the third picture shows a strange shadow of a man holding an iPhone while clicking the photo in the sand.

Commenting on Kim Kardashian’s bikini pics, one user wrote, “The shadow is Pete we all agree right.” Another also guessing it’s Pete Davidson wrote, “Me zooming in to see if that is Pete.” Another commented, “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.” Another added, “Ok shadow we see u lol.” A fifth wrote, “Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete…..”While a sixth added, “Shadow of Pete”

But that wasn’t the last of fans guessing it was Pete Davidson who clicked the picture. A fan, poking fun, replied, “Why this pic look like Pete took it on his Nintendo DS tho.” Another added, “Kim, is that Mr Pete Davidson’s shadow??”A third noted, “Lmao Pete’s shado.”

Talking about Kim and Pete’s relationship, the duo were first linked after Kardashian appeared as a guest presenter on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. This romance came Kim’s way months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. The estranged couple has been married for six years and has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Do you also think it’s Pete Davidson who clicked these hot and s*xy bikini pics of Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments below.

