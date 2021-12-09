Google’s Year in Search report is out, and Squid Game is at the top of the list of the most-searched shows of the year 2021, followed by Bridgerton. The yearly report brings out several lists under different categories like films, series, people, and more. Each list contains the most-searched under each category. This year saw many exciting projects, with one of the most-anticipated films, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the South Korean show, which tops the list of the most-searched shows, became a trendsetter. It also broke several records and trended at the top of Netflix charts in many countries and became the most-watched show with 111 million viewers watching it.

Now, Squid Game has also topped in the most-searched shows Google’s Year in Search report this year. Followed by it is the period-drama, Bridgerton, and the third place is WandaVision. Cobra Kai, Loki, and Lupin also made it to the list. Meanwhile, when it comes to the movies, MCU’s Eternals is sitting at the top, followed by Black Widow on the second number.

Dune, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Red Notice, Cruella, Army of the Dead, Godzilla vs Kong are also featured on it. But when it comes to the shows, Squid Game has become a global phenomenon. It is also fascinating to see that most of the content that is on the report is churned out by the streaming giant Netflix, followed by Disney.

One of the many reasons behind Hwang Dong-hyuk‘s show becoming extremely famous is due to its relatable theme of class disparity. Amongst that it also brought set designs that mesmerized the viewers at the first glance.

Moreover, Netflix has been pushing content from different countries to expand its market. Several South-Korean shows and films are making their way through the market, and it seems like Squid Game has penetrated it, as it has become the most-watched and now the most-searched show of 2021.

