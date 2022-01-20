One cannot calculate the anticipation that The Batman is running on. The movie that is touted to be a unique project under the DCEU umbrella has been one of the most awaited movies across the globe for more than a year now. Having gone through the delay hell for a long time due to the pandemic, the Robert Pattinson starrer has been a major part of headlines for various reasons, good and bad both. We now hear another update about the same and it’s a happy one.

Advertisement

If you have missed the bus somehow, Robert Pattinson is all set to make his DCEU and Superhero debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman directed by Matt Reeves. The movie that is set far away from the existing DCEU timelines, in its own space, is said to explore the initial year when Bruce became the Cape Crusader. The trailers have so far revealed how Pattison turns the saviour and the villains that will enter.

Advertisement

While all of that has kept us on the edge waiting, the latest update about The Batman allegedly reveals the runtime of the movie. And if that gossip is to go by, the movie is longer than you would expect. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, The Batman’s runtime has been revealed. The movie starring Robert Pattinson is almost 3 hours long. Yes, you read that right. Matt Reeves directorial as listed on the IMAX website in Melbourne is 176 minutes long. Just 4 minutes less for three hours. There is no confirmation on the same. One must also take into consideration that it isn’t specified whether this time includes other trailers and previews or not. If it does, still the movie will be around 2 hours 30 minutes.

The Batman is kind of a root story for what’s coming ahead with Robert Pattinson’s version of the Cape Crusader. In that case, a longer runtime is justified as the makers need to shape up the universe and introduce it nicely. The movie is set to hit the big screens on March 4 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Spider-Man Fame Andrew Garfield Sometimes Denies His Identity When Fans Approach Him & The Reason Is Quite Sensible



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube