Robert Pattinson is making quite a buzz due to his upcoming film The Batman, and now its director, Matt Reeves, has opened up about the reason behind casting the Twilight actor for it. Moreover, he has also compared the Dark Knight to a more relatable and grounded James Bond.

Recently, Reeves also explained how the upcoming movie is a detective story and why the film would see the Caped Crusader as World’s Greatest Detective, more than a hero. We already know from the trailer that it is going to be a dark movie with Gotham’s vigilante going up against Paul Dano’s Riddler.

Now, as reported by Comicbook, Matt Reeves has explained how Robert Pattinson’s version of the hero is a far more grounded and relatable James Bond. Other than having cool gadgets and a cool aura, Matt has said that “Batman is an amazing myth that has endured for over 80 years.”

“And it’s because of that crazy mix. There’s a part of it that is just simply cool, right? He looks cool. He’s got a cool car. He’s got all the stuff. He’s like James Bond, I guess, in a certain way, right? But there’s also something very relatable to the pain that he’s gone through,” The Batman director Matt Reeves added. He also explained why Robert Pattinson was chosen to lead the film.

“That, for me, was how you ground it — those aspects are part of the story,” Reeves continued. “And this story emphasizes those things. This story pulls those things out. So that’s why I was so excited about Robert Pattinson because he’s such a wonderful actor. And I knew that he would be able to go on that search with me for the depth and complexity of this character. I mean, I knew he wasn’t going to play him straight ahead,” he added.

The Batman helmer Matt Reeves continued, “In writing, from the beginning, I was imagining the character in my head. And I started watching movies of actors in the age range. And he just really kind of captivated me, and I started writing for him at a certain point. I had no idea if he ever would want to be in the movie.”

